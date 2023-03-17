In the weeks ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2023, horse racing fans are eager to find an edge. However, top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, doesn't appear to be giving an inch in any argument against him. Forte was dominant in his last race, a win at the Fountain of Youth Stakes, and lived up to his billing as 3-1 to win in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds for the race on Saturday, May 6.

One of the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses generating buzz to win the 149th Run for the Roses is Arabian Knight (9-1), who remains undefeated but untested. His stock could surge with a victory in the upcoming Santa Anita Derby on April 8, but until then, other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders like Tapit Trice (8-1) could join Forte on the shortlist of top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. With five wins in six starts and nearly $1.8 million in career earnings to his name already, Forte is the most accomplished three-year-old thus far. Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

However, the pricing on the early favorite has Demling shying away from the son of Violence by Queen Caroline. After sitting in limbo with Bob Baffert appealing his two-year suspension from the Kentucky Racing Commission, Arabian Knight, Mr. Fisk, National Treasure and Fort Bragg have all been transferred to Yakteen's barn and Demling views all as a potential threat to Forte with their speed. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 66-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Those that subscribe to the notion that a horse is not truly as good as its best race, and not as bad as its worst, will find value here. Blazing Sevens appeared to be the victim of a tough break out of the gates at the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 4 and finished eighth of 10 entries.

On the flip side, Blazing Sevens posted an Equibase speed figure of 98 in his lone graded stakes victory and a 97 in his following race in the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Although Fountain of Youth was not a good look, Blazing Sevens has run closer to this ceiling than his floor. He should have a much better chance to win at Churchill Downs with a cleaner break to start. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

