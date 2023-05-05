A late scratch led to chaos at last year's Kentucky Derby, as Rich Strike took advantage of his last-minute entry into the Kentucky Derby field and won as an 80-1 longshot. Cyclone Mischief will hope to pull off a similar stunner this year after he was added to the 2023 Kentucky Derby field when Practical Move was scratched due to a high temperature on Thursday. Practical Move was tied for the fourth-shortest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, so his absence shifts the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders. Cyclone Mischief was a 30-1 longshot as the top alternate, but he is sitting ahead of multiple 2023 Kentucky Derby horses who were already in the field. Forte is the 3-1 favorite, while Tapit Trice is 5-1 and Angel of Empire is 8-1 for Saturday's race at Churchill Downs.

Practical Move (10-1), Lord Miles (30-1), and Continuar (50-1) were all scratched on Thursday, while Skinner (20-1) scratched Friday. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds and has won four straight races. Another son of legendary distance sire Tapit, the Todd Pletcher-trained gray or roan colt is the most expensive in the field after being sold at yearling auction for $1.3 million.

He's won his last four starts, but he was tested by Verifying in his most recent win and will have a crowd to deal with if he's trying to stalk the pace. "Tapit Trice won the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes in his last two starts. He still needs to show some improvement, especially mentally, in my mind to face a 20-horse field," Demling told SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A Japanese horse has never won the Kentucky Derby, but Derma Sotogake is prepared to change that on Saturday. He earned a spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field with his comfortable win in Dubai's UAE Derby in March, continuing a recent trend of Japanese horses winning big races across the world.

It is starting to seem inevitable that a horse with Japanese connections will win a Triple Crown race, but the odds have not caught up. Derma Sotogake showcased wire-to-wire speed in Dubai, but he is also a proven closer. He has multiple paths to winning this race, creating obvious value as a longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby betting odds.

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back?

