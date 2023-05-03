Triple Crown season begins on Saturday with the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. It is the richest of the three Triple Crown races, with the Kentucky Derby 2023 purse of $3 million equaling that of last year's Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes combined. Contested over 1 1/4 miles, the race is limited to 20 Kentucky Derby horses, giving it the largest field of the Triple Crown. All 2023 Kentucky Derby horses are three years old and while fillies are welcomed, the 2023 Kentucky Derby field features only colts.

Coming off five straight victories, Forte is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. His stablemate, Tapit Trice, is 5-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire comes in at 8-1.The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. Forte has won his last five races, but his speed figures didn't improve as the race distance increased. His maximum speed was hit over seven furlongs in September, and Forte being unable to top that speed since has to be a concern, in addition to the lack of success for Kentucky Derby favorites.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. With a victory at Churchill Downs on Saturday, Derma Sotogake will become the first Japan-based horse to win the Kentucky Derby.

Derma Sotogake is coming off an impressive victory at the UAE Derby, which is approximately run at 1 3/16 miles. Derma Sotogake showed serious speed and determination in that victory, pushing straight to the lead in Dubai and never looking back. The Chestnut colt covered the 1 3/16 miles in just 1:55.81. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures