Many will hope the 2023 Kentucky Derby delivers the same level of drama as last year's edition, when Rich Strike stunned the world as an 80-1 longshot. It was the second-largest payout in the race's history behind Donerail in 1913. The 2023 Kentucky Derby field appears to be wide open, creating the potential for another stunner on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tapit Trice is 5-1 and Angel of Empire is 8-1.

Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Derma Sotogake (10-1), Practical Move (10-1) and Kingsbarns (12-1). Which horses should you include in your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets? The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. While he believes that Forte will still run well, Demling notes "there have been plenty of favorites that were the best horse in the race but ended up getting in trouble and didn't win." It also doesn't help that the Beyer Speed Figures for the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite have declined from 100 to 98 to 95 in his last three races.

Forte also might run into trouble if the pace up front isn't overly fast. As a closer, he's won all five of his career races from further back. If the Kentucky Derby 2023 doesn't produce a lightning-fast pace like we saw in 2022, Forte may have trouble closing the gap in the final strides.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Japanese horses have been improving in recent years, winning a pair of Breeders' Cup races in 2021 along with the UAE Derby in 2022 and 2023. The thoroughbred industry continues to grow in Japan, making this the perfect time to back Derma Sotogake before the value evaporates.

He is trained by 73-year-old Hiroyuki Asanuma, who said he has been in the business for 30 years and this is his "first big horse." Derma Sotogake finished third on the dirt in the Saudi Derby before winning the UAE Derby. Demling thinks Derma Sotogake has what it takes to be the first Japanese horse to win the Kentucky Derby.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures