Todd Pletcher owns the record for most Kentucky Derby starts by a trainer at 61. He's won twice and he has an opportunity to pick up a third victory at the 2023 Kentucky Derby, which has a 6:57 p.m. ET post time on Saturday from Churchill Downs. The 2023 Kentucky Derby odds list all three of his horses at 12-1 or lower, including the favorite, Forte, at 3-1. He's also saddling Tapit Trice (5-1) and Kingsbarns (12-1) at the 2023 Run for the Roses.

Other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to watch include Angel of Empire (8-1), one of four Brad Cox-trained horses running, and Practical Move (10-1), one of two horses saddled by Tim Yakteen. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, but he also holds the all-time record for a trainer with 62 career entries in the Run for the Roses. The argument could be made that the Hall of Famer has underachieved in the crown jewel of the American Triple Crown.

While Forte's track record is incredibly impressive, the 2023 Kentucky Derby distance could be a factor. Sire Violence saw his racing career cut short before he was ever pushed past 8.5 furlongs, while dam Queen Violence only reached nine furlongs twice and both starts were on turf. Forte will have to go 10 and will be one of roughly a dozen 2023 Kentucky Derby horses hoping to stalk the pace, which could create a crowded finish. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Japanese horse made international headlines by winning the UAE Derby, covering 1 3/16 miles in a blazing 1:55.81. He held off Dura Erede and fellow Kentucky Derby entrant Continuar in that win.

Demling notes that "the Dubai-to-the-Derby route has not been very successful in the past," but Derma Sotogake's speed is difficult to ignore, especially as he draws double-digit odds. Demling has Derma Sotogake hitting the board and is including him in a majority of his 2023 Kentucky Derby best bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

