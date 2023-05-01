Irad Ortiz Jr. has won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey four of the last five years, but the 30-year-old is still seeking his first victory at the Kentucky Derby. He might have his best chance at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6. Ortiz will ride Forte in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, and the Todd Pletcher-trained dark bay colt looks like he might be the cream of this year's crop with five graded-stakes wins to his name. Forte's $2.4 million in career earnings more than doubles that of the next biggest earner among the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses.

Coming off a surging, come-from-behind victory in the Florida Derby, Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Stablemates Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns are next in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures at 11-1 as Pletcher tries to become just the seventh trainer to win the Kentucky Derby on three occasions. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Sire Hard Spun has fathered dozens of stakes winners after earning nearly $2.7 million in his own racing career. He finished second in the 2007 Kentucky Derby, third in that year's Preakness Stakes, fourth in the Belmont and was a four-time graded stakes winner.

Two Phil's is coming off the best performance of his career at the Jeff Ruby Steaks, posting a 101 Beyer Speed Figure that is second-fastest among three-year-olds this season. He sat a few lengths off the pace in the middle of the pack before making his move at the end of the final turn, winning by 5 1/4 lengths. He has four wins and has hit the board six times in eight career starts. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. One of the knocks on Two Phil's has been the fact that his most impressive win, the Jeff Ruby Steaks, came on synthetic turf. However, he's also shown he can run on a traditional dirt surface.

Moreover, Two Phil's running style typically sees him at the front of the pack stalking the pacesetter heading into the final turn. If he can slingshot himself into the final stretch, he's an outright threat to win the Kentucky Derby 2023. Two Phil's comes in with the highest Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent race relative to the rest of the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup and looks to be in strong enough form to threaten for a win. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures