Up until a week before the 149th Run for the Roses, Mage didn't have a jockey. Now, Javier Castellano has accepted the task and will ride Mage against the rest of the 2023 Kentucky Derby field when the race goes to post on Saturday, May 6 at 6:57 p.m. ET. Castellano has won twice at the Preakness Stakes and finished second at the Belmont Stakes three times. However, he has never won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Mage is 46-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, but now that he has an accomplished jockey, could his chances of winning increase? Mage will face other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders like Tapit Trice (11-1), Kingsbarns (11-1) and Forte (5-2), the overall Kentucky Derby 2023 favorite. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Post position will be important for Forte, who is a stronger finisher than starter. His best break in his last three events was second out of the gate at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November.

In his two races since, he has started fourth and seventh, respectively. Forte has shown to be a powerful runner, but his starts have been trending slower and he could find himself in a position where he won't be able to outmaneuver a wall of 2023 Kentucky Derby horses crashing down on the rail. On a longer Kentucky Derby track, a fast break is just as important as a strong close. Forte, nor any other horse, will be able to win without both.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. One of the knocks on Two Phil's has been the fact that his most impressive win, the Jeff Ruby Steaks, came on synthetic turf. However, he's also shown he can run on a traditional dirt surface.

Moreover, Two Phil's running style typically sees him at the front of the pack stalking the pacesetter heading into the final turn. If he can slingshot himself into the final stretch, he's an outright threat to win the Kentucky Derby 2023. Two Phil's comes in with the highest Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent race relative to the rest of the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup and looks to be in strong enough form to threaten for a win. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures