The 20-horse field for Saturday's 2023 Kentucky Derby is set, with clear favorites and huge long shots. Nearly half of the 2023 Kentucky Derby field falls into the latter category, as nine horses have 2023 Kentucky Derby odds of 30-1 or longer. Being a long shot still means you have a chance as last year's winner, Rich Strike, can attest. He also had 30-1 morning line odds before reaching 80-1 on Derby day. Churchill Downs will host the Kentucky Derby 2023, and just three horses have single-digit odds.

Forte is the 2023 Kentucky Derby at 3-1, followed by Tapit Trice (5-1) and Angel of Empire (8-1). The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, and the 2023 Kentucky Derby weather forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds and has won four straight races. Tapit Trice has won four of his last five starts, including the Blue Grass Stakes in his last outing. However, it has been 32 years since a horse won the Blue Grass and went on to win the Kentucky Derby.

In that Blue Grass Stakes win, Tapit Trice got to the outside of the 11-horse field to win by a neck. That's the formula jockey Luis Saez will try to employ on Saturday, but this time, his horse will depart from the No. 5 post and will have much more traffic to get through to reach the outside. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post draw didn't do Tapit Trice and his running style any favors, and given his short odds, he's one to avoid with 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Derma Sotogake, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Based in Japan, his winning time at the UAE Derby raised eyebrows, as it was the second-fastest time in the 14 years the race has been held at its current distance.

With jockey Christophe Lemaire also riding a Japanese starter in last year's Kentucky Derby, Derma Sotogake may have enough experience around him to surprise on Saturday.

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who "has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end."

Demling is sharing his projected leaderboard for the Kentucky Derby 2023.

