It has been difficult for horses to come from behind at Churchill Downs in recent years, with seven of eight Kentucky Derby winners from 2014 to 2021 having set or tracked the pace from no further back than third. Rich Strike was an outlier when he won as a deep closer and 80-1 longshot last year. Outside of his sprint finish, recent history suggests horses with tactical speed are worth backing in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Which horses fit the mold for your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets on Saturday?

Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tapit Trice is 5-1 and Angel of Empire is 8-1. Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Derma Sotogake (10-1) and Practical Move (10-1). The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. While many other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders have the undeniable pedigree to win at Churchill Downs, Forte is the son of the unproven Violence. The latter failed to win his lone race as a three-year-old as injury cut short his horse racing career. Violence never had a race longer than 1 1/16 miles, so there are justifiable concerns that Forte can have the stamina in a 1 1/4-mile race.

Additionally, Forte had to rally late to defeat Mage by a length in his last prep race at the Florida Derby. Mage has never won a Graded Stakes race and is a 15-1 Kentucky Derby long shot, so better competition could also give Forte some problems. For a horse with such short odds, there are lots of questions about Forte, which is a big reason why Demling is fading him in 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Nine of the last 12 Kentucky Derby winners entered the race off a victory, and that does not include Maximum Security's disqualified victory in 2019. Two Phil's is one of 10 horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup who is coming off a win, immediately making him one of the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Two Phil's posted an impressive HRN Speed figure of 103 during his win at the Jeff Ruby Steaks last time out and also notched a win at the Street Sense. Two Phil's finished in the top three at the Lecomte and Risen Star, giving him momentum heading into Churchill Downs. He has the speed and experience to win Saturday's race, providing value at his current price due to his lack of connections. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

