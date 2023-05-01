After winning the Eclipse Award as the champion two-year-old male of 2022, Todd Pletcher-trained Forte has continued to dominate. He'll head to the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs having won six of his seven career starts. He's won nearly $2.4 million to date and his connections will hope he can outrun the other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses from the No. 15 post. The 20-horse 2023 Kentucky Derby field features plenty of speed and Forte could be challenged like he never has been before.

Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while stablemates Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns are 5-1 and 12-1, respectively. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte even though he's the 3-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 odds. Forte is in strong form, as the son of Violence by Queen Caroline has already piled up five graded-stakes wins in his career. However, his pedigree could be cause for concern as he looks to stretch out to 10 furlongs for the Kentucky Derby 2023.

Violence had a promising start to his racing career, winning the Nashua and the CashCall Futurity during his two-year-old season. However, the potential contender for Triple Crown races had his career cut short by injury and never raced more than 8.5 furlongs. Dam Queen Caroline never went past nine furlongs and finished eighth in her one graded-stakes start at 1 1/8 miles. Will the added 2023 Kentucky Derby distance be a problem for Forte and will traffic cause issues for a horse that likes to stalk the pace? See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. One of the knocks on Two Phil's has been the fact that his most impressive win, the Jeff Ruby Steaks, came on synthetic turf. However, he's also shown he can run on a traditional dirt surface.

Moreover, Two Phil's running style typically sees him at the front of the pack stalking the pacesetter heading into the final turn. If he can slingshot himself into the final stretch, he's an outright threat to win the Kentucky Derby 2023. Two Phil's comes in with the highest Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent race relative to the rest of the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup and looks to be in strong enough form to threaten for a win. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures