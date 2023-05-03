All eyes will be on Churchill Downs, where the 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday. The horse most people will watch closely in the first leg of the Triple Crown is Forte, one of three 2023 Kentucky Derby horses by renowned trainer Todd Pletcher. Forte, who has won six of his seven career starts and his last five, is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Also trained by Pletcher, Tapit Trice is the second choice at 5-1 among the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders, while Angel of Empire, who is one of four entries for Brad Cox, rounds out the top three in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. After finishing third in his debut, Tapit Trice has reeled off four consecutive victories, including in the Blue Grass Stakes last month. However, history is not in his favor for "The Run for the Roses" on Saturday.

Tapit Trice will be ridden by Luis Saez, who has not fared well in the Kentucky Derby over his career. In nine previous starts, the 30-year-old Panamanian has hit the board just once, as he guided Essential Quality to a third-place finish in 2021. "(Tapit Trice is) very likely to drop way back and go wide around the far turn," Yu told SportsLine. She is not using Tapit Trice in any of her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Practical Move, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Tim Yakteen, he has finished third or better in all seven of his career starts. He has won four races overall and each of the last three.

Practical Move's most recent triumph came in the Santa Anita Derby last month, when he beat Mandarin Hero by a nose. "The Santa Anita Derby victory showed me he had heart," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Practical Move prominently in her 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. See who else to back here.

