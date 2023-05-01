Jockey Victor Espinoza can join Eddie Arcaro and Bill Shoemaker as the only jockeys to win the Kentucky Derby in three different decades when he hops aboard the late-running Skinner in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 50-year-old Espinoza won the Derby in 2002 (War Emblem), 2014 (California Chrome) and 2015 (American Pharoah). On Saturday, he hops aboard Skinner, who is coming off a third-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby and is a 20-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby futures odds. Florida Derby winner Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has earned more than $880,000 in his career. He enters the Kentucky Derby 2023 on a four-race winning streak.

However, Tapit Trice lacks early speed and does his best running late in races. With that style, he is at the mercy of a fair pace and a clean trip without traffic issues. "I don't foresee that circle-the-field running style as a plus in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, so there are too many drawbacks at this low price," Yu told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's a 15-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage did not make his career debut until Jan. 28. He is coming off his best career performance, a second-place finish in the Florida Derby in which he was caught in the final strides by Kentucky Derby favorite Forte.

Mage has one win, one second and one fourth in three career starts. In his debut on Jan. 28, he broke well from the gate, showed impressive early speed and won going away in a seven-furlong sprint. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses