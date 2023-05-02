Horse racing will takes center stage in the sports betting world on Saturday at Churchill Downs as the 2023 Kentucky Derby heads to post. Nearly $180 million in handle was collected in Kentucky Derby betting in 2022, and that number could be surpassed for this year's race. The interest ramps up following the post draw, which was held on Monday. Forte, breaking from post No. 15, is the morning-line favorite at 3-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. He'll draw plenty of betting interest, even after Rich Strike stunned horse racing last year as an 80-1 winner.

Which 2023 Kentucky Derby horses could stun the field this year, and which 2023 Kentucky Derby horses should you fade? The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets.

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt enters the Kentucky Derby 2023 on a four-race winning streak and has never failed to hit the board in his career. His most notable wins came this year at the Blue Grass Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby.

Yu, however, is passing at this low of a price. She notes that winning those two races has rarely correlated to Kentucky Derby success. She also believes his "circle-the-field running style" likely won't hold up against a 20-horse 2023 Kentucky Derby field. She has several horses listed as better values, making Tapit Trice a contender to fade in 2023 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's a 15-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage did not make his career debut until Jan. 28. He is coming off his best career performance, a second-place finish in the Florida Derby in which he was caught in the final strides by Kentucky Derby favorite Forte.

Mage has one win, one second and one fourth in three career starts. In his debut on Jan. 28, he broke well from the gate, showed impressive early speed and won going away in a seven-furlong sprint. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine.

Yu is also high on a massive longshot.

So what horse wins the Kentucky Derby? What massive longshot is a must-back?

