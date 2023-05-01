After weeks of sitting on the outside of the 20-horse field, the John Shirreffs-trained Skinner made it into the 2023 Kentucky Derby last Thursday when Sunland Derby winner Wild On Ice suffered an injury during training and had to be euthanized. The late-running Skinner has one win and three thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby and is a 40-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Florida Derby winner Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby Derby field, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is 11-1.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has earned more than $880,000 in his career. He enters the Kentucky Derby 2023 on a four-race winning streak.

However, Tapit Trice lacks early speed and does his best running late in races. With that style, he is at the mercy of a fair pace and a clean trip without traffic issues. "I don't foresee that circle-the-field running style as a plus in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, so there are too many drawbacks at this low price," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's a 46-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. An 18-1 longshot who has raced just three times, Mage is trying to join Big Brown (2008) and Justify (2018) as the only Kentucky Derby horses since 1916 to win the Run for the Roses in just their fourth career start. Mage is coming off a second-place finish to Forte in the Florida Derby.

In his career debut on Jan. 28, Mage won in almost gate-to-wire fashion. That early speed should be a valuable asset in a Kentucky Derby field without any confirmed frontrunners, assuming he can break well. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

