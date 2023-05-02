Todd Pletcher will attempt to join an exclusive group when his three entries compete in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Pletcher is looking to become the seventh trainer in history with at least three victories in "The Run for the Roses" after winning in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. The 55-year-old has two strong chances to accomplish the feat in the Kentucky Derby 2023, as Florida Derby winner Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass Stakes last month, is the second choice in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field at 5-1. Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire is 8-1, rounding out the top three in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Trained by Pletcher, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a neck win in the Blue Grass Stakes.

However, he arguably was the biggest loser of Monday's post draw, getting the No. 5 spot. From that inside spot, jockey Luis Saez could have difficulty getting this long-striding colt to the outside, where he likes to run. "He's very likely to drop way back and go wide around the far turn," Yu told SportsLine. She is not using Tapit Trice in any of her 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Practical Move, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Tim Yakteen, Practical Move has finished third or better in all seven of his career starts. He has won four races overall and three straight coming into Churchill Downs.

Practical Move's most recent triumph came in the Santa Anita Derby last month, when he beat Mandarin Hero by a nose. "The Santa Anita Derby victory showed me he had heart," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Practical Move prominently in her 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. See who else to back here.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses