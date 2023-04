Jockey Javier Castellano will try to overcome his curse when he hops aboard Florida Derby runner-up Mage in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs. The 45-year-old was originally set to ride Raise Cain in the Kentucky Derby 2023, but asked off the mount to ride Mage. Castellano is 0-for-18 in the Run for the Roses, with his best finish being third. Mage is a 46-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Florida Derby winner Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the Derby field, while Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns are next at 11-1.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. A $1.3 million purchase two years ago who's the most expensive horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, Tapit Trice is coming off a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes.

However, Tapit Trice has a come-from-behind running style. Because of that, he can be the victim of a slow pace or traffic issues. "I don't foresee that circle-the-field running style as a plus in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, so there are too many drawbacks at this low price," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's a 46-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Mage has made just three career starts. He is coming off his best career performance, a second place finish in the Florida Derby in which he was caught in the final strides by 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite Forte.

Yu likes that Mage showed early speed in his career debut. That trait could be valuable in a race in which almost all of the major contenders like to rally from off the pace. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

