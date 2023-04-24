Less than two weeks remain until the starting gate opens in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs. With all of the prep races for the Kentucky Derby 2023 complete, the field for the annual Run for the Roses is nearly set. Florida Derby winner Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is 11-1. Both are trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher. Practical Move (14-1) and Kingsbarns (11-1) are also among the top 2023 Kentucky Derby horses.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. A son of top distance sire Tapit, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win by a neck in the Blue Grass Stakes.

However, Tapit Trice has shown he needs to pass horses on the outside. That running style may be effective in an 11-horse field like the Blue Grass, but few horses have been able to win that way recently in the Kentucky Derby. "I don't foresee that circle-the-field running style as a plus in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, so there are too many drawbacks at this low price," Yu told SportsLine.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's an 18-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage did not make his career debut until Jan. 28. He won that race, finished a troubled fourth in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and ran second in his last start, the Florida Derby.

This year's 2023 Kentucky Derby field does not feature many horses with early speed. That figures to benefit Mage, who went gate-to-wire in his debut win. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine.

