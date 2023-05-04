Renowned horse trainer Todd Pletcher will look for his third garland of roses at the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The three-time Eclipse Award winner has a record 59 Kentucky Derby starts and has won the "Run for the Roses" twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. Pletcher often trains multiple Kentucky Derby horses, even training five entrees at a time in 2007 and 2013. At the Kentucky Derby 2023, Pletcher has three horses competing, including the favorite, Forte, who is 3-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Pletcher's other two horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, are 5-1 and 12-1, respectively. But they are just three of 20 colts that will line up at Churchill Downs.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Tapit Trice is a Todd Pletcher product with a nearly spotless racing record, having won all three of his races this season and winning four of five starts overall, coming in third once last year. That said, Yu notes Tapit Trice prefers to break late in races, which can lead him to losing ground early in the Kentucky Derby 2023. This colt's long stride also means he could go far around wide turns and not be able to make up that groundbreaking late.

"He hasn't done much wrong in 2023, rattling off wins in the Tampa Bay Derby and the Blue Grass Stakes. But neither of those races has been impactful in the Derby the last 20 years or so," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Practical Move, even though he's a 10-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Practical Move finished first in only one of his first four races but has won his last three starts. The streak began in December, when he finished 3 1/4 lengths ahead of Carmel Road in the Los Alamitos Futurity as a 10-1 longshot.

Practical Move then won the San Felipe Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths in March before edging Mandarin Hero by a nose in the Santa Anita Derby last month. "The Santa Anita Derby victory showed me he had heart," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Practical Move prominently in her 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy. See who else to back here.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses