Owners Gary and Mary West will try to win the race they thought they had won four years ago when they send out Withers Stakes winner Hit Show in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs. In 2019, the West's Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but after a 22-minute review, was disqualified for interfering with another horse around the turn. In the Kentucky Derby 2023, the Wests can make up for that defeat with Hit Show, who has three wins in five career starts. He is a 40-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

Florida Derby winner Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, while Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is 11-1. The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a wide-open field of 20 horses set to leave the starting gate on the first Saturday in May, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner to an $840 score, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites. Another of Pletcher's entries into the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, Tapit Trice is another son of the legendary distance sire Tapit, who won the 2004 Wood Memorial and has gone on to become one of the most successful breeding stallions of this century.

Tapit Trice has four wins in five starts, including an impressive performance in his win in the Blue Grass Stakes to punch his ticket for the Run for the Roses. However, he's shown a preference for working on the outside, which is difficult against a 20-horse field with speed like the one he'll see at Churchill Downs. That's why Yu sees too many drawbacks at his 11-1 price. See who else to fade here.

Another shocker: Yu is loving Mage, even though he's a 46-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Gustavo Delgado, Mage is tied with Kingsbarns as the horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup with the fewest career starts (three). Mage won his career debut before finishing fourth in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and second in the Florida Derby.

In a 2023 Kentucky Derby field where the major contenders like to rally from the back of the pack, Mage has an edge with his early speed. "If he can get out of the starting gate (a big if), he has tactical speed and could even be on the lead," Yu told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

