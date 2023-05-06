A flurry of late scratches for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, including race favorite Forte scratching on Saturday, mean that the field will have fewer than the maximum of 20 horses. That's become the norm for the Run for the Roses, which hasn't seen the original 20 starters all race since 2010. The average field size over that span is 19 and, regardless of how many are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, the same distance of 1 1/4 miles awaits at Churchill Downs. Tapit Trice, who's won his last four starts, is at 5-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Angel of Empire at 8-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

Five weeks ago, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Three weeks ago, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

One surprise: Weir is down on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he is one of the top favorites at 5-1. The colt's last prep race was a victory at the Blue Grass Stakes in April. Tapit Trice held off a stretch-long challenge to defeat Verifying by a neck, narrowly winning over a horse that has no Graded Stakes victories to his name. Tapit Trice is a notoriously poor starter, and while he may have enough ability to overcome those starts in fields of 11 or 12 starters, it will be much more detrimental in a field of nearly 20 Kentucky Derby horses.

Tapit Trice's sire, Tapit, had similar odds at the 2004 Kentucky Derby at 6-1. But Tapit was never competitive, finishing in ninth place and 15 3/4 lengths back of the eventual winner. That was Tapit's only attempt at over 1 1/8 miles, so it's unknown if Tapit Trice can survive the 1 1/4-mile 2023 Kentucky Derby distance.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Verifying, even though he is a 15-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Verifying, one of four horses trained by Brad Cox in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field, is coming off a runner-up finish in the Blue Grass Stakes in April. Verifying pressed the pace during that race and earned a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, which puts him among the fastest horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Verifying also secured a first-place finish in an allowance race in January. He's now hit the board in two of his last three starts. Verifying is also the son of Justify, the most recent Triple Crown winner (2018), so he has the pedigree to pull off a shocking victory on Saturday.

