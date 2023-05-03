Horse racing's Triple Crown commences on Saturday when 20 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Todd Pletcher trains the top two favorites: reigning two-year-old champion Forte, the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, and Tapit Trice, the 5-1 second choice in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. Two weeks after the Kentucky Derby 2023, the horses return for the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, in Baltimore.

The three-race series culminates on June 10 with the Belmont Stakes in New York. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With an accomplished and wide-open 20-horse field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

Five weeks ago, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Three weeks ago, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy

One surprise: Weir is down on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he is one of the top favorites at 5-1. A son of top distance sire Tapit, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win by a neck in the Blue Grass Stakes.

But Tapit Trice has shown he needs to pass horses on the outside. That running style may be effective in an 11-horse field like the Blue Grass Stakes, but few horses have been able to win that way over the last decade in the Kentucky Derby. "He still looks like a grind-it-down horse who may prove to be better suited for the Belmont than the Derby," Weir told SportsLine. See which other horses to avoid here.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Verifying, even though he is a 15-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Brad Cox, Verifying has two wins and two seconds in six career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish by a neck in the Blue Grass Stakes.

Weir is not deterred by Verifying drawing the No. 2 hole, which some handicappers see as a negative. "The pace in this race remains muddled, but if he breaks clean he could find himself close to the lead, if not on it, and could fall into a dream trip," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Verifying prominently in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to use here.

How to evaluate 2023 Kentucky Derby horses

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a double-digit horse who "could end up with a perfect stalking trip." He also is high on a big double-digit longshot who's "capable of getting the dream trip." Weir is including these horses in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from a top horse racing champion and insider.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, lineup, horses, field, picks