One year after Rich Strike shocked the world by winning the Run for the Roses, other Kentucky Derby sleepers will try to follow in his footsteps when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Continuar, Jace's Road, Raise Cain, Reincarnate and Sun Thunder are the longest shots in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, all listed at 50-1. Each will try to duplicate the feat of Rich Strike, who became the second biggest longshot in history to win the Kentucky Derby when he crossed the finish line at 80-1. A total of 20 Kentucky Derby horses will line up on Saturday with a $3 million purse on the line.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With an accomplished and wide-open 20-horse field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

Five weeks ago, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Three weeks ago, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby betting strategy

One surprise: Weir is down on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he is one of the top favorites at 5-1. Tapit Trice has been on a tear leading up to the 2023 Kentucky Derby, winning his last four starts. He's also never failed to hit the board in his career.

However, Tapit Trice's jockey, Luis Saez, is winless in his nine Kentucky Derby appearances, with his best finish being third place in 2021. In addition, Tapit Trice is widely known for his closing speed, which usually doesn't bode well in a 20-horse field. "He still looks like a grind-it-down horse who may prove to be better suited for the Belmont than the Derby," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Verifying, even though he is a 15-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A $775,000 purchase two years ago, Verifying has earned more than $489,000 in his career. He has been highly regarded by trainer Brad Cox, who entered Verifying in the Champagne Stakes last year in just his second career start.

In his last start, Verifying had a breakthrough effort, earning a career-best 99 Beyer Speed Figure in the Blue Grass Stakes. "He's still looking for his first stakes win, but he showed talent as a two-year-old and has shown improvement as a three-year-old," Weir told SportsLine.

How to evaluate 2023 Kentucky Derby horses

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a double-digit horse who "could end up with a perfect stalking trip." He also is high on a big double-digit longshot who's "capable of getting the dream trip."

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, lineup, horses, field, picks