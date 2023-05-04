The country's oldest, continuously held major sporting event returns on Saturday when 20 3-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Equal parts party and pageantry, the Derby has been staged every year at Churchill Downs without interruption since the inaugural running on May 17, 1875.

One year after longshot Rich Strike shocked the world by winning the Derby at 80-1 odds, this year's race features another wide-open field. Forte, who was named the champion 2-year-old last year and won the Florida Derby five weeks ago, has been installed as the lukewarm 3-1 morning-line favorite. Tapit Trice, who is the most expensive horse in the race at $1.3 million, is the 5-1 second choice. Both horses are trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, who already owns two Derby wins.

Other major contenders include Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (8-1), who is trying to become just the third Pennsylvania-bred to win the Derby and Derma Sotogake (10-1), who is looking to become the first Japan-bred to win the Run for the Roses. Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move (10-1) was another contender of note but was scratched from the race on Thursday due to an elevated temperature.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Derby, from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race and the Road to the Kentucky Derby, to where to find official betting strategy, including win picks and exotic plays, from a host of SportsLine experts.

What to know about the 149th Run for the Roses

What 149th Kentucky Derby

149th Kentucky Derby Where Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Who 20 3-year-old horses

20 3-year-old horses Purse $3 million

$3 million Distance 1¼ miles

1¼ miles Post time 6:57 p.m. ET

6:57 p.m. ET Network NBC

NBC Weather forecast Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees

Road to the Kentucky Derby

The road to Louisville began in September and covered 48 races over three continents. Here are the most significant races of the Kentucky Derby trail:

Nov. 4, Breeders' Cup Juvenile This was the coming-out party for Forte, who scored a neck win in the most prestigious 2-year-old race of the year. The victory helped him earn champion 2-year-old honors for 2022 and made him one of the early favorites for the Kentucky Derby.

Feb. 18, Risen Star Stakes This race, which was won by Angel of Empire, has been lost with the last round of Derby preps, but it produced the winners of both the Arkansas Derby (Angel of Empire) and Jeff Ruby Steaks (Two Phil's), as well as a third Derby starter in Sun Thunder.

Feb. 25, Rebel Stakes Run on a sloppy track and with a fast early pace, the Rebel was won by Confidence Game, who came from off the pace that day. (Reincarnate finished third and Verifying fourth.) After the race, Confidence Game was not able to recover in time for the last round of Derby preps and enters the Run for the Roses on an unusual 10-week layoff.

March 4, Fountain of Youth Stakes Forte made a smashing 2023 debut, winning by 4¼ easy lengths and beating three other Derby entrants in the process.

March 11, Tampa Bay Derby Tapit Trice overcame a slow start to win but beat a suspect field.

March 25, UAE Derby Japan-bred Derma Sotogake went gate-to-wire in a smashing 5½-length win that speed figure makers widely say was the fastest of all the Derby preps, but he may have benefited from a speed-favoring track and a weak field.

March 25, Louisiana Derby The lightly raced Kingsbarns improved to a perfect 3-for-3 in a gate-to-wire victory, but the victory has been questioned because of the glacially slow fractions he set on the lead.

March 25, Jeff Ruby Steaks Two Phil's had his breakthrough race with a 5¼-length romp, but the performance came on a synthetic surface, not dirt.



April 1, Florida Derby Forte confirmed his status as the Kentucky Derby favorite with a win over the lightly raced Mage, but the victory came with some uneasy moments for his connections as he looked beaten until the final strides.



April 1, Arkansas Derby Angel of Empire stamped himself as a strong contender for the Run for the Roses with a powerful finish in a convincing win, but the quality of that field has been questioned.



April 8, Wood Memorial An enormous 59-1 longshot, Lord Miles prevailed in a three-way photo finish to produce the most shocking result of the Derby trail, but speed figures suggest that the performance was the slowest of the major prep races.



April 8, Blue Grass Stakes Tapit Trice showed a new ability to get into a race early and chased down Verifying, who received a perfect trip up front, in what arguably was the best performance of the Derby preps.



April 8, Santa Anita Derby Practical Move won his third straight start, and while he's been scratched from the Kentucky Derby, it's worth noting Derby contender Skinner was one of the two late runners Practical Move barely held off.

SportsLine expert picks

SportsLine has four great horse racing experts who have locked in their Derby picks. Here's a preview of each:

Michelle Yu, an on-air host and reporter with a background training horses who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby, all since February. In the Derby, Yu is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites and just won the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes. She also has her eye on a longshot who "will get more ground to work with in the Derby, which is what he is crying out for."

Bob Weir, a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas who is a member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, crushed the Kentucky Derby prep races last year, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby, as well as multiple exactas over the last five weeks at SportsLine. Weir is high on Verifying at the Derby but his top pick bypasses the favorite and keys in on a double-digit underdog who "could end up with a perfect stalking trip."

Jody Demling, who has hit the Derby-Oaks double 10 times in the last 14 years, is also fading Tapit Trice, who he has finishing eighth on his projected leaderboard. He's especially high on a massive longshot who has looked outstanding training at Churchill Downs and will be there with a shot in the end.

Gene Menez -- who has hit six of his last seven races for SportsLine, all since Jan. 21 -- is fading Forte, even though he is the 3-1 favorite. But Menez is high on Two Phil's, a 12-1 longshot. "He is improving at the right time, and he has looked like a million bucks in the morning, turning in back-to-back bullet workouts in preparation for the Derby," Menez told SportsLine.

Kentucky Derby horses

1 Hit Show (30-1)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Manny Franco

Manny Franco Last race Second in the Wood Memorial by a nose

Second in the Wood Memorial by a nose Career record 5 starts: 3 wins, 1 second

5 starts: 3 wins, 1 second Career earnings $404,375

$404,375 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 93 (2023 Wood Memorial)

93 (2023 Wood Memorial) Sire Candy Ride

Considered the third strongest of trainer Brad Cox's four Kentucky Derby entrants, Hit Show enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby a bit under the radar. He's coming off a second place finish in a Wood Memorial that's the slowest of the Derby prep races. In that race he was nosed out by 59-1 longshot Lord Miles in a three-way blanket photo finish. He received a modest Beyer Speed Figure of 93 for the performance.

But that effort may be better than it looks on paper. In the Wood, he drew post 12 out of 12 runners and was forced to be used early and run wide on both turns, covering more ground than the winner. Hit Show also was bumped repeatedly down the stretch. The Beyer Speed Figure does not factor in ground loss or traffic trouble in its formula, so perhaps that 93 number can be looked at somewhat favorably.

In addition, despite the slow time of the Wood, his last two races have been the fastest of his career; he received a 91 in winning the Withers Stakes on Feb. 11. Supporters of Hit Show are getting a horse who might be slightly slower relative to the field, but is at least moving in the right direction.

Post-draw analysis

After the drawing the far outside in the Wood Memorial, Hit Show drew the dreaded No. 1 post in the Kentucky Derby. No horse has won the Derby from the No. 1 since Ferdinand in 1986. To be fair, Churchill Downs has used a new, slimmer starting gate since 2020, so the rail draw is not as bad as it used to be, but it's still not ideal.

The good news for Hit Show is that he does his best running late, so getting a forward position is not critical for him. Also, after losing all of that ground in the Wood with the No. 12 post, he gets to save all of the ground on Saturday from the rail.



Those who like Hit Show shouldn't be too discouraged after he drew the rail, but he still needs to get faster to contend on Saturday.

2 Verifying (15-1)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Tyler Gaffalione

Tyler Gaffalione Last race Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by a neck

Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by a neck Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $489,900

$489,900 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes)

99 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Justify

Recent Kentucky Derby history is littered with the less-heralded of a trainer's horses winning the Run for the Roses ...

3 Two Phil's (12-1)

Trainer Larry Rivelli

Larry Rivelli Jockey Jareth Loveberry

Jareth Loveberry Last race First in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 5¼ lengths

First in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 5¼ lengths Career record 8 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third

8 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $683,450

$683,450 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 101 (2023 Jeff Ruby Steaks)

101 (2023 Jeff Ruby Steaks) Sire Hard Spun

Two Phil's hasn't done a lot of running on the inside, so the No. 3 post will be a new experience for him ...

4 Confidence Game (20-1)

Trainer Keith Desormeaux

Keith Desormeaux Jockey James Graham

James Graham Last race First in the Rebel Stakes by one length

First in the Rebel Stakes by one length Career record 7 starts: 3 wins, 1 seconds, 2 thirds

7 starts: 3 wins, 1 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings $785,525

$785,525 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 94 (2023 Rebel Stakes)

94 (2023 Rebel Stakes) Sire Candy Ride

The last time Confidence Game started in a race, the calendar was still on February. The exact date was Feb. 25 when the colt took advantage of a pace meltdown ...

5 Tapit Trice (5-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race First in the Blue Grass Stakes by a neck

First in the Blue Grass Stakes by a neck Career record 5 starts: 4 wins, 1 third

5 starts: 4 wins, 1 third Career earnings $883,650

$883,650 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes)

99 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Tapit

This may be more frivolous than fruitful, but watch a replay of the stretch run of Tapit Trice's Blue Grass Stakes win and the stretch run of his sire, Tapit, winning the 2004 Wood Memorial. They're almost exactly the same ...

6 Kingsbarns (12-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race First in the Louisiana Derby by 3½ lengths

First in the Louisiana Derby by 3½ lengths Career record 3 starts: 3 wins

3 starts: 3 wins Career earnings $657,300

$657,300 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2023 Louisiana Derby)

95 (2023 Louisiana Derby) Sire Uncle Mo

Todd Pletcher trains the Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, and the second-choice on the morning-line, Tapit Trice. So Pletcher's "third-best" contender is merely an undefeated colt who was purchased for $800,000 ...

7 Reincarnate (50-1)

Trainer Tim Yakteen

Tim Yakteen Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race Third in the Arkansas Derby by 4¾ lengths

Third in the Arkansas Derby by 4¾ lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds

7 starts: 2 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings $345,650

$345,650 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2023 Sham Stakes)

95 (2023 Sham Stakes) Sire Good Magic

Originally trained by Bob Baffert, Reincarnate emerged as a major contender for the 2023 Kentucky Derby after he won the Sham Stakes on Jan. 8 under Baffert's training with a fast Beyer Speed Figure of 95 ...

8 Mage (15-1)

Trainer Gustavo Delgado

Gustavo Delgado Jockey Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Last race Second in the Florida Derby by one length

Second in the Florida Derby by one length Career record 3 starts: 1 win, 1 second

3 starts: 1 win, 1 second Career earnings $247,200

$247,200 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 94 (2023 Florida Derby)

94 (2023 Florida Derby) Sire Good Magic

When Ramiro Restrepo saw this son of Good Magic being offered at an auction last year, he was smitten. So he set his budget for the horse at $200,000. When the price soared over that number, he eschewed the budget and decided to pay whatever it took ...

9 Skinner (20-1)

Trainer John Shirreffs

John Shirreffs Jockey Juan Hernandez

Juan Hernandez Last race Third in the Santa Anita Derby by ½ length

Third in the Santa Anita Derby by ½ length Career record 6 starts: 1 win, 3 thirds

6 starts: 1 win, 3 thirds Career earnings $216,300

$216,300 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2023 Santa Anita Derby)

99 (2023 Santa Anita Derby) Sire Curlin

Last year trainer John Shirreffs thought so highly of Skinner that Shirreffs ran the colt in two Grade 1 races even before he had won a race. Those results weren't great -- Skinner lost the two races by a combined 38 lengths ...

10 Practical Move (10-1)

Scratched on Thursday.

11 Disarm (30-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Last race Third in the Lexington Stakes by 4¾ lengths

Third in the Lexington Stakes by 4¾ lengths Career record 5 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 2 thirds

5 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings $327,850

$327,850 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2023 Louisiana Derby and Lexington Stakes)

90 (2023 Louisiana Derby and Lexington Stakes) Sire Gun Runner

A dead ringer of his sire, Gun Runner (who finished third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby), Disarm enters this year's Derby with a relatively light résumé. He has only one win in five career starts, and that came back in August ...

12 Jace's Road (50-1)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Florent Geroux

Florent Geroux Last race Third in the Louisiana Derby by 6¼ lengths

Third in the Louisiana Derby by 6¼ lengths Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds Career earnings $238,050

$238,050 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2022 Gun Runner Stakes)

90 (2022 Gun Runner Stakes) Sire Quality Road

The least heralded of trainer Brad Cox's four Kentucky Derby entrants, Jace's Road may not have a good chance of winning the race, but he may play a role in who does ...

13 Sun Thunder (50-1)

Trainer Ken McPeek

Ken McPeek Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr. Last race Fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6½ lengths

Fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6½ lengths Career record 6 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 1 third

6 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $247,500

$247,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 89 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes)

89 (2023 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Into Mischief

Entering last year's Kentucky Derby, no traditional handicapping maxim pointed to Rich Strike, which is why he went off as the longest shot in the field, at 80-1. But there was one obscure stat that may have hinted at Rich Strike's shocking, late-running win ...

14 Angel of Empire (8-1)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race First in the Arkansas Derby by 4¼ lengths

First in the Arkansas Derby by 4¼ lengths Career record 6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second

6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second Career earnings $1,069,375

$1,069,375 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 94 (2023 Arkansas Derby)

94 (2023 Arkansas Derby) Sire Classic Empire

Angel of Empire has surprised even trainer Brad Cox. When this $70,000 purchase (a relatively modest amount in the "sport of kings") was ready to make his career debut last summer, Cox did not have the colt with his A string of 2-year-olds at Saratoga ...

15 Forte (3-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race First in the Florida Derby by one length

First in the Florida Derby by one length Career record 7 starts: 6 wins, 0 seconds, 0 thirds

7 starts: 6 wins, 0 seconds, 0 thirds Career earnings $814,680

$814,680 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 100 (2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile)

100 (2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile) Sire Violence

The favorite for the Kentucky Derby has been a winning machine, winning six of seven starts, including his last five ... However, questions surround Forte entering the Derby. Has he already peaked? ...

16 Raise Cain (50-1)

Trainer Ben Colebrook

Ben Colebrook Jockey Gerardo Corrales

Gerardo Corrales Last race Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6¾ lengths

Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6¾ lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

7 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $296,328

$296,328 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2023 Gotham Stakes)

90 (2023 Gotham Stakes) Sire Violence

If the Kentucky Derby were run at one mile around one turn on a muddy track, then Raise Cain might be one of the major contenders. The best performance of his career came two starts ago in the one-mile, one-turn Gotham Stakes on a muddy track ...

17 Derma Sotogake (10-1)

Trainer Hidetaka Otonashi

Hidetaka Otonashi Jockey Christophe Lemaire

Christophe Lemaire Last race First in the UAE Derby by 5½ lengths

First in the UAE Derby by 5½ lengths Career record 8 starts: 4 wins, 2 thirds

8 starts: 4 wins, 2 thirds Career earnings $1,162,164

$1,162,164 Best career Beyer Speed Figure N/A

N/A Sire Mind Your Biscuits

No horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby is coming off a bigger margin of victory than Derma Sotogake. The Japan-bred went gate-to-wire in the UAE Derby and crushed his rivals by 5½ expanding lengths. How good was that performance? ...

18 Rocket Can (30-1)

Trainer Bill Mott

Bill Mott Jockey Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Last race Fourth in the Arkansas Derby by 4¾ lengths

Fourth in the Arkansas Derby by 4¾ lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

7 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $383,413

$383,413 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 91 (2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes)

91 (2023 Fountain of Youth Stakes) Sire Into Mischief

Rocket Can entered the month of April as a promising Kentucky Derby contender. In February he won the Holy Bull Stakes, and one month later he finished second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes behind Forte ...

19 Lord Miles (30-1)

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Saffie Joseph Jr. Jockey Paco Lopez

Paco Lopez Last race First in the Wood Memorial by a nose

First in the Wood Memorial by a nose Career record 5 starts: 2 wins, 1 third

5 starts: 2 wins, 1 third Career earnings $451,100

$451,100 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 93 (2023 Wood Memorial)

93 (2023 Wood Memorial) Sire Curlin

Prior to the Wood Memorial on April 8, Lord Miles owned a less-than-royal résumé. He had only one win, in a six-furlong sprint against maidens, and had finished sixth in the Holy Bull Stakes and fifth in the Tampa Bay Derby ...

20 Continuar (50-1)

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi

Yoshito Yahagi Jockey Ryusei Sakai

Ryusei Sakai Last race Third in the UAE Derby by 10 lengths

Third in the UAE Derby by 10 lengths Career record 5 starts: 2 wins, 1 seconds, 1 thirds

5 starts: 2 wins, 1 seconds, 1 thirds Career earnings $337,889

$337,889 Best career Beyer Speed Figure N/A

N/A Sire Drefong

The less-heralded of the two entrants from Japan, Continuar qualified for the 2023 Kentucky Derby by winning the Japan road to the Derby series. His big win came in the one-mile Cattleya Stakes in November when he grinded out a half-length win ...

21 Cyclone Mischief (30-1)

Trainer Dale Romans

Dale Romans Jockey TBD

TBD Last race Third in the Florida Derby by three lengths

Third in the Florida Derby by three lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 3 thirds

7 starts: 2 wins, 3 thirds Career earnings $246,350

$246,350 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 91 (2023 Florida Derby)

91 (2023 Florida Derby) Sire Into Mischief

After a decent 2022, Cyclone Mischief exploded onto the scene with a win in an allowance race in January at Gulfstream Park over next-out winner Litigate. The victory earned a career-best 90 Beyer Speed Figure ...