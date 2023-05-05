The fillies will take center stage on Friday at Churchill Downs as the top three-year olds run in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks. Several 2023 Kentucky Oaks horses enter on impressive streaks. Wet Paint is the favorite at 5-2 in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks odds and has won three straight and four of her last five runs. Other top 2023 Kentucky Oaks contenders include Botanical (4-1), who has won four straight, and Southlawn (8-1), who is on a two-race winning streak. Fourteen fillies are in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks field, and this is generally one of the fastest races of the year, with the winner averaging an Equibase Speed Figure of 105.7 over the past 20 years.

Post time for the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks 2023 is 5:51 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Oaks having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Oaks 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the winner of the first Triple Crown race was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta.

Last year, he hit the Kentucky Oaks exacta with Secret Oath and Nest.

One surprise: Demling is fading Southlawn, even though she enters on a two-race winning streak and is one of the top 2023 Kentucky Oaks favorites at 8-1. Southlawn is coming off back-to-back victories, but she finished fifth and ninth in her two prior races.

Even in her victories, Southlawn's times are far from dominant. She won the Fair Grounds Oaks, but her time was slower than the previous three winners there. Southlawn's Kentucky Oaks odds 2023 appear lower than her results and times would indicate.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Wonder Wheel, even though she's a huge longshot at 12-1. She won four of her first five career races, including the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November, holding off a loaded field in that event. She's also two-for-two at Churchill Downs, including a win at the Debutante Stakes last July.

She's going off with double-digit Kentucky Oaks odds 2023, however, because of her poor run at the Ashland Stakes last month. She finished sixth in that 1 1/16-mile run, raising questions about her form entering the Kentucky Oaks 2023. But Demling likes the value on a horse that might have been the favorite if you toss that run out. Demling says Wonder Wheel hits the board and is including the Mark Cases-trained filly in several of his 2023 Kentucky Oaks bets.

Demling is also high on another double-digit longshot who has been "eye-catching during training hours."

2023 Kentucky Oaks odds, lineup, horses, contenders, picks

