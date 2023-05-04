Friday is 2023 Kentucky Oaks Day at Churchill Downs, where 14 horses will square off in the most prestigious race in the country for three-year-old fillies. Trainer Brad Cox trains the top horses in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks. The late-running Wet Paint is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks odds and has won four of her last five starts. Stablemate Botanical, who has won four in a row, is second in the Kentucky Oaks odds 2023 at 4-1. Southlawn (8-1), Affirmative Lady (10-1) and Pretty Mischievous (10-1) round out the top 2023 Kentucky Oaks horses according to oddsmakers.

The 2023 Kentucky Oaks post time is 5:51 p.m. ET on Friday. With the Kentucky Oaks' large and wide-open field making for some tough decisions, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Kentucky Oaks picks, considering she nailed this race last year.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won. In last year's Kentucky Oaks, she correctly called the winner, Secret Oath, and also hit the exacta.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. Her return on investment over that time is $5.08 for every $1.

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of Affirmative Lady, even though she is a 10-1 longshot. Trained by Graham Motion, Affirmative Lady has two wins, one second and two thirds in six career starts. She is coming off a two-length victory in the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

Last year, Affirmative Lady nearly pulled off a win in the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes despite being a maiden. "This daughter of Arrogate has a few foundation races to fall back on and still needs to move up, but she's usable," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Affirmative Lady prominently in her 2023 Kentucky Oaks bets.

Yu's top pick is a horse who "should love the added ground" on Friday. She also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "bred to be a champ."

