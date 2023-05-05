One day before the colts take center stage in the Kentucky Derby, the country's best 3-year-old fillies will square off in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Trainer Brad Cox, a Louisville native who grew up four blocks from the backside of Churchill Downs, will attempt to win his third Lillies for the Fillies. He has three entrants in the 14-horse field, including the top two favorites, Wet Paint (5-2) and Botanical (4-1).

Trainer Norm Casse, son of Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse, is looking to win his first career Grade 1 race and will saddle Southlawn (8-1). Meanwhile trainer Todd Pletcher can tie the record for most Oaks wins by a trainer when he sends out longshot Gambling Girl (15-1). Pletcher has won the race four times, one shy of the record jointly held by Hall of Fame trainers Woody Stephens and D. Wayne Lukas.



Post time for the $1.3 million Oaks is 5:51 p.m. ET.

What to know about the 2023 Kentucky Oaks

What 149th Kentucky Oaks

149th Kentucky Oaks Where Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Who 14 3-year-old fillies

14 3-year-old fillies Purse $1.3 million

$1.3 million Distance 1⅛ miles

1⅛ miles Post time 5:51 p.m. ET

5:51 p.m. ET Network USA

USA Weather forecast Sunny with a high of 78 degrees

Kentucky Oaks preview

About a quarter mile south of the backside of storied Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., – a distance the locals know more as two furlongs – is where everything started for Brad Cox. There, in a white one-story ranch-style house at 903 Evelyn Ave., a young Cox grew up as a fan of horses. Countless times he and his father, Jerry, a forklift driver who loved to place a dollar or three on the races, would take that short four-block walk north on Cliff Avenue, cross Longfield Avenue and arrive at the country's most important horse racing monument.

On Friday, Cox will arrive at Churchill Downs again but this time more than just a fan of horses. Now 43, the Louisville native is one of the best trainers – maybe the best trainer – in the business. He has won two Eclipse Awards as the country's most outstanding trainer, in 2020 and '21. Cox didn't need to travel far to go a long way.

And on Friday he can add to his long list of accomplishments when he sends out three fillies, including the top two favorites, in the 2023 Kentucky Oaks – the filly equivalent of the Kentucky Derby. The Cox cavalry is led by Wet Paint, who has four wins in six career starts and is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 14-horse Oaks field.

A late runner who resembles the peace sign-waving Tyreek Hill as she runs by her tiring rivals, Wet Paint enters the Oaks on a three-race winning streak.

"She passes all the tests you really throw at her," Cox said. "She's not undefeated, but she always shows up."

Cox – who already has won the Oaks twice, with Monomoy Girl in 2018 and Shedaresthedevil in 2020 – also will saddle Botanical, who is the second choice on the morning line, at 4-1. Unlike her stablemate, Botanical is a frontrunner who throws down the gauntlet early and dares others to challenge her. She has four wins in six career starts.

The Alys Look, who has two career wins and is a 15-1 longshot, completes Cox's lineup.

Their biggest competition figures to come from Southlawn, who is trained by Norm Casse. A $290,000 purchase two years ago, Southlawn ended last year by losing three starts by more than 31 combined lengths. But over the winter she underwent a surgical procedure known as a myectomy to clear up a breathing issue.

With that problem fixed and a new jockey (Reylu Gutierrez) in the saddle, Southlawn has been a different horse this year, winning her two starts by more than 11 lengths combined. She will try to give Casse, who has been training since only 2018, his first Grade 1 winner.

"I don't think we could be any more excited about that horse that we're bringing to the race," Casse said. "I feel like she's run two legitimately good races as a 3-year-old this year, and I think she stacks up against anybody."

Post time for the $1.3 million Oaks is set for 5:51 p.m. ET.

