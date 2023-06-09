Arguably the most popular racehorse in training will return to the track on Saturday when Cody's Wish faces eight other horses in the 2023 Met Mile at Belmont Park. Named after Cody Dorman, a teenager who was born with the rare genetic disorder Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, Cody's Wish has eight wins in 12 career starts. He enters the Met Mile 2023 on a five-race winning streak, which includes a victory in last year's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. He is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Met Mile odds. Repo Rocks is the 4-1 second choice in the nine-horse 2023 Met Mile field, while Zandon (5-1) and Charge It (6-1) round out the top four choices.

Post time for the $1 million race is 5:04 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what red-hot racing reporter and SportsLine analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Met Mile picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last three weeks, she has been red-hot. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks.

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Repo Rocks, even though he is one of the top favorites at 4-1. A former claimer, Repo Rocks has nine wins, seven seconds and six thirds in 35 career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Grade 3 Westchester Stakes.

But he has never even won a Grade 2 race, much less a Grade 1. "This 5-year-old certainly earned his shot at this event, but some of the others are more intriguing," Yu told SportsLine. She prefers five 2023 Met Mile horses over Repo Rocks and is not using the horse in any of her wagers. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on the chances of 10-1 longshot Slow Down Andy. Trained by Doug O'Neill, Slow Down Andy has four wins, three seconds and two thirds in 10 career starts. He last raced in November, finishing third behind Cody's Wish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

However, Yu has watched Slow Down Andy work out in the mornings in California and says the horse has been training exceptionally well for this race. "While he will need to improve to win, I see no reason to knock his most recent form," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Slow Down Andy prominently in her 2023 Met Mile betting strategy. See who else to back at SportsLine.

