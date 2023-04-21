Several of the country's top older dirt horses will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The Todd Pletcher-trained Charge It is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Oaklawn Handicap odds. He has three wins and three seconds in seven career starts. The D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai is 2-1 in the seven-horse 2023 Oaklawn Handicap field. He enters the race off back-to-back victories, both at Oaklawn Park. Proxy (4-1), Classic Causeway (6-1) and Stilleto Boy (8-1) round out the top five 2023 Oaklawn Handicap contenders.

The 2023 Oaklawn Handicap post time is 6:06 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Oaklawn Handicap picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

Three weeks ago, he hit the late Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park and the exacta in the Florida Derby. Last week, he nailed the Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes.

Top 2023 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Last Samurai, even though he's the second favorite at 2-1. A five-year-old son of Malibu Moon, Last Samurai has six wins, four seconds and four thirds in 24 career starts. He has won his last two races, the Razorback and Essex Handicaps, which both came at Oaklawn Park.

Even though Last Samurai appears to be in career-best form, Weir is betting the horse will cool off soon. "He's clearly a different horse at Oaklawn Park, but I have some concerns whether this five-year-old can put a third top race on top of the last two," Weir told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Oaklawn Handicap picks

2023 Oaklawn Handicap odds