The 2023 Pegasus World Cup will take place on Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where a $3 million purse has attracted an impressive field. The 2023 Pegasus World Cup post time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET and the 2023 Pegasus World Cup field will include five horses age four and up who have at least $1 million in career earnings. That includes three-time graded-stakes winner Cyberknife, the most successful son of 2018 Pegasus World Cup winner and 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Gun Runner. Cyberknife scored big wins at the Arkansas Derby and Haskell Stakes and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup odds. Five-year-old Proxy broke through with his first grade 1 win at the Clark Stakes in November and is 9-2 after securing four wins, five places and two shows in his 13 career starts. Before locking in any 2023 Pegasus World Cup picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Pegasus World Cup having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Pegasus World Cup 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One surprise: Demling is fading Cyberknife, even though he's the race favorite at 5-2. After an impressive three-year-old season in which he only failed to hit the board once, Cyberknife is scheduled to retire to stud next month at Spendthrift Farms, but his owners at Gold Square LLC are hoping to cash in one more time at the Pegasus World Cup 2023.

While Cyberknife has earned his favorite status, he's come up short in arguably the three biggest races of his career: the Kentucky Derby, Travers Stakes and Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile. He finished 18th at Churchill Downs because he got caught chasing a blistering early pace and faded late and speed could be an issue again here. In fact, his top Equibase Speed Figure of 108 is the eighth-fastest among the 12 horses in the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Field. See his picks here.

