The Kentucky Derby was won by a 15-1 long shot, but there may not be as much vigor on double-digit underdogs at the 2023 Preakness Stakes. That's because seven of the last nine Preakness winners have been 6-1 or shorter, while all nine have been 12-1 or better. The smaller 2023 Preakness Stakes field than the Kentucky Derby gives the favorite a better chance to win, with just eight 2023 Preakness Stakes horses in this year's field. Five horses have 2023 Preakness Stakes odds of 12-1 or shorter, including Kentucky Derby winner Mage (8-5) and First Mission (5-2). The 2023 Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course. The biggest longshot in the field is Chase the Chaos at 50-1, which would smash Master Derby's record of being the biggest longshot winner (23-1 in 1975).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse hasn't won since claiming the Champagne Stakes in October, but had an impressive last outing at the Blue Grass Stakes. Blazing Sevens improved his Equibase Speed Figure by 29 points compared to his prior start, as he finished third in the Grade 1 race. He bypassed the Kentucky Derby despite qualifying, the plan all along as trainer Chad Brown has won the Preakness twice before with horses that bypassed Churchill Downs.

Blazing Sevens is a half-brother of Derby winner Mage, so the pedigree is present. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. is arguably the best in the world, as he leads all jockeys in both purse earnings and wins in 2023. So, with the connections, the pedigree and a form that's peaking at just the right time, Blazing Sevens is a longshot deserving of consideration for 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See who else to back here.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds