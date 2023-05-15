Mage will be the first unquestioned Kentucky Derby winner to go to the Preakness Stakes with a chance to win the Triple Crown since Justify in 2018. There have been a pair of Kentucky Derby disqualifications (2019, 2021) and the Belmont Stakes being run before the Preakness in 2020. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, skipped the Preakness Stakes due to the quick turnaround. Mage is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, putting him ahead of First Mission (5-1) and Blazing Sevens (12-1). There are multiple 2023 Preakness Stakes horses who did not run in the Kentucky Derby.

Which horses should you target with your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets on Saturday, May 20? The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Blazing Sevens, even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Blazing Sevens doesn't even hit the board. A son of Good Magic by Trophy Girl, Blazing Sevens won two of four starts as a two-year-old, and his only two losses came in races that Forte won during a champion two-year-old season. Unfortunately, he followed it up with a disappointing three-year-old debut, finishing eighth in the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Blazing Sevens garnered enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby with a third-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes, but trainer Chad Brown opted to hold him out and target the Preakness 2023, a strategy that led to a victory with Early Voting last year. However, Early Voting had only made three starts prior to that win and managed two wins and a second against impressive competition at the Wood Memorial. Blazing Sevens is already six starts into his career and hasn't shown the same progress or potential.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure, despite the fact that he's a longshot at 18-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. National Treasure has gone winless in his last four races since opening his career with a win, but he has been a contender in all of his starts. He finished third behind Forte in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November before placing third in the Sham Stakes in January.

National Treasure was also a contender in the Santa Anita Derby last month, finishing fourth against the strongest field of his career. He is trained by seven-time Preakness Stakes winner Bob Baffert, who is coming off his Kentucky Derby suspension. This is Baffert's first entry in a Triple Crown race since 2021, making National Treasure an appealing wager at longshot Preakness 2023 odds.

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making."

