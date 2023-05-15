Saturday's 2023 Preakness Stakes is rapidly approaching following Monday's 2023 Preakness Stakes post position draw. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by First Mission (5-2) and National Treasure (4-1). Mage followed up a second-place finish in the Florida Derby by staging a late rally to beat Two Phil's down the stretch at Churchill Downs. He will be racing from gate No. 3 on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Other 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders include Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Red Route One (10-1).

The Kentucky Derby featured multiple scratches in the days leading up to the race, and none of those horses, like Forte, will be included in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Red Route One, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One is the son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner, who sired a Preakness Stakes winner (Early Voting) from his first crop of three-year-olds last year. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen trained Gun Runner and will be looking to win with a son of the legendary horse on Saturday.

Red Route One notched a victory at Oaklawn Park's Bath House Row Stakes and has made nine career starts. He was rerouted from the Kentucky Derby when he finished sixth at the Arkansas Derby, but his win at Bath House Row gave him a fees-paid spot in the Preakness. Asmussen has already won the Preakness twice, and Demling believes Red Route One has a strong chance to win on Saturday at Pimlico. See who else to back here.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds