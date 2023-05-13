The Triple Crown is rarefied air in American horse racing, with only 13 horses in history accomplishing the feat in nearly 150 years. After winning the Kentucky Derby in thrilling fashion with a late charge, Mage's connections have set their sights on the 2023 Preakness Stakes with hopes of their horse joining legendary thoroughbreds like Justify, Seattle Slew, Secretariat and War Admiral. The Preakness Stakes 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 20, at Pimlico Race Course. Mage gave legendary jockey Javier Castellano his first Kentucky Derby win. Now, the colt is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. First Mission earned his way into the 2023 Preakness Stakes field with an impressive win in the Lexington Stakes and is next on the board at 5-1.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Confidence Game doesn't even hit the board. Confidence Game took off at 20-1 odds in the Kentucky Derby but finished in 10th despite having position and opportunities on the rail.

That inability to break through even in prime position is a concern entering the 2023 Preakness Stakes. The 2023 Preakness Stakes field will feature plenty of competition, and that image of fading in the final stretch is hard to forget. Some of the better horses in the 2023 Preakness Stakes lineup also sat out the Kentucky Derby and enter Pimlico Race Course more rested, such as First Mission (5-1) Blazing Sevens (12-1) and Henry Q (12-1). Confidence Game at 12-1 has the same odds as Disarm, which finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure, despite the fact that he's a longshot at 18-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This Bob Baffert-trained horse has never finished worse than fourth in five career starts, and Baffert will be eager to prove himself coming off his suspension for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Baffert is a seven-time Preakness Stakes winner and has this pegged as an ideal opportunity for National Treasure.

The horse was sired by Quality Road, a seven-time graded stakes winner who has produced dozens of graded-stakes winner in his stud career. Dam Treasure is a daughter of Medagalia d'Oro, another top sire who previously produced a Preakness winner in 2017 filly Rachel Alexandra. This will be Baffert's first entry in a Triple Crown race since 2021.

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making." He's also locked in a shocking prediction for Mage, who's coming off a monumental Kentucky Derby victory.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds