The 2023 Preakness Stakes field is set after Monday's post draw. Kentucky Derby winner Mage officially entered the Preakness Stakes 2023 and will continue his Triple Crown march. First Mission, who didn't run in the Kentucky Derby but did win his prior two races, is also among the top 2023 Preakness Stakes horses. Pre-Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, who was a scratch on race day in Churchill Downs, will not run after the Maryland Racing Commission agreed with Kentucky veterinary rules that will keep him sidelined past the Preakness entry date. The 2023 Preakness Stakes odds list Mage as the favorite at 8-5, followed by First Mission, the Lexington Stakes winner, at 5-2. National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1) are next among the 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Red Route One, even though he's a longshot at 10-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. "Red Route One has two seconds, a third and a fourth against really good competition and then he took a step down and won a stakes race at Oaklawn in April after a poor performance in the Arkansas Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "He's solid."

The Preakness Stakes 2023 will mark Red Route One's 10th start. He's fresh off a win in the Bath House Row at Oaklawn Park and has won or placed in three of his last four races. He was sired by Gun Runner, who won the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2017. See who else to back here.

