2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage had a late burst down the final stretch at Churchill Downs. Against a smaller field on a shorter track, he could be better positioned to win the second leg of the Triple Crown at the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20. Mage is 3-1 in the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds and will still need to outrun other 2023 Preakness Stakes contenders like Henry Q (12-1) and First Mission (5-1). The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2023 Preakness Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Confidence Game doesn't even hit the board. Although he broke well out of the gate at the Kentucky Derby and held a decent position close to the rail throughout, he couldn't stay close enough to the lead heading into the final stretch. His 10th-place finish looks worse than the race he actually ran, but his inability to close or move when he had the chance is a concern.

His potential to win the Preakness Stakes 2023 is even more suspect since horses that had looked like strong options before their defections from the Kentucky Derby will be in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. Blazing Sevens (12-1) and Instant Coffee (20-1) had impressive resumes coming in before bowing out ahead of the first Triple Crown leg, and Confidence Game will still have to contend with 2023 Preakness Stakes horses that finished ahead of him at the Derby like Disarm and Mage. Confidence Game was exposed as not having the final gear needed to win at Churchill Downs, which makes other options look far more appealing at the Preakness. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One, despite the fact that he's a longshot at 16-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One's connections chose an aggressive route heading into Triple Crown season. He's run four times since Jan. 28 and finished with a win at the Bath House Row, a pair of runner-up finishes at the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes, and a disappointing sixth-place run at the Arkansas Derby.

His last six races have come on dirt and at a length of more than a mile, so he should be ready for the challenge that the Preakness brings. Demling was impressed with his win at Oaklawn in April and sees Red Route One as one of the longshots to back in 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making." He's also locked in a shocking prediction for Mage, who's coming off a monumental Kentucky Derby victory. Head to SportsLine to see Demling's entire projected leaderboard.

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where does Mage finish? And which overlooked horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and nine of the last 18 Preakness winners.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds