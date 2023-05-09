The 2023 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The 2023 Preakness Stakes field is still being solidified leading up the post draw on Wednesday, May 17. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Kentucky Derby winner Mage. The 15-1 longshot at Churchill Downs made a surprising late charge to win and now his connections are eyeing the Preakness Stakes 2023 in a Triple Crown bid. Justify was the most recent horse to win the Triple Crown in 2018. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, did not run in the Preakness.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes odds list Mage as the 3-1 favorite, while First Mission is 5-1 among the top 2023 Preakness Stakes horses. The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Confidence Game, even though he's one of the top favorites. In fact, Demling says Confidence Game doesn't even hit the board. Confidence Game entered the Kentucky Derby with a strong resume. He hit the board in six of his first seven career races and picked up two wins during that span.

But he wasn't particular competitive at Churchill Downs, finishing 10th. He hasn't proven to be a horse that can thrive against elite competition, and Demling says he won't hit the board at Pimlico, making him a fade for 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One, despite the fact that he's a longshot at 16-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One finished 25th on the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings, putting a start at the first leg of the Triple Crown just out of reach. However, he has an impressive resume that includes a pair of wins and runner-up finishes at both the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes this year.

"He took a step down and won a stakes race at Oaklawn in April after a poor performance in the Arkansas Derby," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where does Mage finish? And which overlooked horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds