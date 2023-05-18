Bob Baffert's hopes to come away with a Triple Crown win in his first attempt after nearly two years rest on the legs of National Treasure. At 4-1 in the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, National Treasure is among the 2023 Preakness Stakes favorites to win, but he's still in search of his first career graded stakes victory. National Treasure hasn't raced in over a month, the layoff and extra training could provide a leg-up on the rest of the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. First Mission (5-2) is just ahead of National Treasure in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, but will break from the No. 8 post, which hasn't seen a winner since 2006 (Bernardini). Mage (8-5) is the Preakness Stakes 2023 favorite following his win in the Kentucky Derby.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trainer Chad Brown has had success choosing to pass on the Kentucky Derby in favor of the Preakness, with Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022). He'll start from the seventh gate, which has produced 14 winners, tied for second-most among all post positions.

After bombing his first race as a three-year-old in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, Blazing Sevens bounced back with a strong run in the Blue Grass Stakes and should have fresh legs on Saturday. He has logged impressive workouts during his time off, which indicates that skipping the Kentucky Derby was the right choice. Blazing Sevens will still needs to run his best race to stay near the lead group, but he looks up to the challenge. See who else to back here.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds