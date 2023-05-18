Just one horse that finished in the top 20 spots in the Road to the Kentucky Derby elected to bypass the first leg of the Triple Crown. Blazing Stevens' connections instead pointed him to the 2023 Preakness Stakes, which will take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. His trainer, Chad Brown, is a two-time Preakness winner, including last year with Early Voting. With a Preakness Stakes 2023 win, Brown would become the seventh trainer with back-to-back victories and the eighth with at least three wins. Blazing Stevens is 6-1, and seven of the last nine Preakness winners have been 6-1 or shorter. In the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 favorite, followed by First Mission (5-2).

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2023 Preakness Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse is the son of Good Magic, the two-year-old American champion in 2017 who has already produced a Triple Crown race winner. Blazing Sevens also appropriately drew the No. 7 post, which is historically one of the best posts at producing winners. The 7-post has produced 14 Preakness winners, a win rate of 12.39%, with both of those marks ranking second amongst all posts.

Blazing Sevens was ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. for the first time at the Blue Grass Stakes, and Ortiz improved the horse's Equibase Speed Figure by 29 points in that third-place finish. Ortiz will be back onboard for the Preakness 2023, with two-time Preakness winner Chad Brown saddling the horse. Given the horse's connections, pedigree and favorable draw, Demling sees Blazing Sevens as an ascending horse and is one to back in 2023 Preakness Stakes bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making." He's also locked in a shocking prediction for Mage, who's coming off a monumental Kentucky Derby victory. Head to SportsLine to see Demling's entire projected leaderboard.

Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2023? Where does Mage finish? And which overlooked horse is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and nine of the last 18 Preakness winners.

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds