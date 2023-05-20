The 2023 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. After Rich Strike skipped last year's Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, this year's Kentucky Derby winner will be in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field. with Mage drawing No. 3 during the 2023 Preakness Stakes post position draw. Mage will be the only horse returning from the first leg of the Triple Crown to the second and trainer Gustavo Delgado went to great lengths to transport his star pupil comfortably. Delgado trailed the transport van that drove overnight to avoid traffic between Churchill Downs and Pimlico. Now, Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by National Treasure at 4-1 and Blazing Sevens at 6-1.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before locking in any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Preakness track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 18 years, and nailed his 2022 Preakness exacta. Demling also enters the 2023 Preakness Stakes having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Preakness Stakes picks: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. This son of Good Magic by Trophy Girl is a half-brother of Mage and showed plenty of promise as a two-year-old, breaking his maiden in his first try at Saratoga and winning the Champagne Stakes just over two months later at Aqueduct.

He'd also finish third and fourth in two Grade 1 races won by Forte, but delivered a disappointing eighth-place run in his three-year-old debut at the Fountain of Youth Stakes. He'd return a month later to run a distant third in the Blue Grass Stakes and earned enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby, but trainer Chad Brown opted to hold him out at Churchill Downs. It is a move that has paid off twice for Brown in the past and appears to have worked so far, as Blazing Sevens has delivered two impressive workouts to close out his Preakness Stakes 2023 prep. See who else to back here.

Demling's top pick is an overlooked horse who is "a star in the making."

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2023 Preakness Stakes horses, odds