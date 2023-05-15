With the 2023 Preakness Stakes approaching, all eyes are on Kentucky Derby winner Mage as he chases another victory in pursuit of the Triple Crown. The 148th edition of the iconic race in Baltimore is taking place on May 20 with eight horses confirmed.

Last year's Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness Stakes. Mage will be running at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday and opened at 8-5 odds to win the race. Justify was the last horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. It wound up winning the 2018 Belmont Stakes as well.

Another major storyline this weekend will be National Treasure. He drew the No. 1 post position and enters with 4-1 odds. He is trained by Bob Baffert, who missed his second consecutive Kentucky Derby because of a suspension. Baffert has a chance to break the record for most Preakness wins, as he has already won it seven times.

2023 Preakness Stakes post positions, odds

Morning line odds via Preakness Stakes

No. 1 post: National Treasure, 4-1



No. 2 post: Chase the Chaos, 50-1



No. 3 post: Mage, 8-5



No. 4 post: Coffeewithchris, 20-1



No. 5 post: Red Route One,10-1



No. 6 post: Perform, 15-1



No. 7 post: Blazing Sevens, 6-1



No. 8 post: First Mission, 5-2



How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 20

Post time: 6.50 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)