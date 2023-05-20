With the 2023 Preakness Stakes finally here, all eyes are on Kentucky Derby winner Mage as looks to add a second Triple Crown win to his saddlebag in 2023. Post time for the 148th edition of the "Run for the Black Eyed Susans" is set for 7:01 p.m. at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

One horse Mage won't be facing is First Mission. The horse, which drew the No. 8 post and had the second best morning-line odds (5-2) to win the race, was scratched on Friday morning due to an injury to his hind leg.

Last year's Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness Stakes, but Mage will be running at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday and opened as the favorite at 8-5 odds to win the race. In 2018 Justify was the last horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes on his way to capturing just the second Triple Crown since 1978.

Another major storyline this weekend will be National Treasure. He drew the No. 1 post position and enters with 4-1 odds. He is trained by Bob Baffert, who missed his second consecutive Kentucky Derby because of a suspension. Baffert has a chance to break the record for most Preakness wins, as he has already won it seven times.

2023 Preakness Stakes post positions, odds

Morning line odds via Preakness Stakes

No. 1 post: National Treasure, 3-1



No. 2 post: Chase the Chaos, 30-1



No. 3 post: Mage, 4-5



No. 4 post: Coffeewithchris, 20-1



No. 5 post: Red Route One, 8-1



No. 6 post: Perform, 12-1



No. 7 post: Blazing Sevens, 5-2



No. 8 post: First Mission 5-2



How to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 20

Post time: 6.50 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)