Trainer Bob Baffert will make his return to the Triple Crown after a two-year absence when he sends out National Treasure in the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Baffert, now 70, last started a runner in the Triple Crown in the 2021 Preakness when Medina Spirit finished third. Medina Spirit's now-infamous failed drug test after the 2021 Kentucky Derby led to Baffert's suspension over the entire 2022 Triple Crown season as well as this year's Derby. With Baffert's suspension now over, National Treasure is a 4-1 shot in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is the 8-5 favorite in the eight-horse 2023 Preakness Stakes field, while Lexington Stakes winner First Mission is 5-2.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, considering she nailed the exacta in this race last year.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. And in last year's Preakness Stakes she had the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Blazing Sevens, even though he is trained by two-time Preakness Stakes-winning trainer Chad Brown and is one of the favorites. Listed at 6-1 on the morning line, Blazing Sevens is coming off a third place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes. After he lost by six lengths in that race, his connections decided to bypass the Kentucky Derby for the Preakness.

Yu gets the sense that Blazing Sevens peaked as a two-year-old last year when he won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes. "I prefer others [in this Preakness]," she told SportsLine. Yu is not including Blazing Sevens in her 2023 Preakness Stakes bets.

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who should get a "clean trip" on Saturday. She also is high on a horse who drew the perfect post for his running style.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post positions