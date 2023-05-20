The 2023 Preakness Stakes took a hit on Friday morning when Lexington Stakes winner First Mission was scratched from the race, leaving a field of seven for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Trained by Brad Cox, First Mission was the 5-2 second choice in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds, behind only Kentucky Derby winner and 2023 Preakness Stakes favorite Mage (8-5). With First Mission out, the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure, who's 4-1 among the 2023 Preakness Stakes horses, becomes the second choice in the seven-horse field. The 2023 Preakness Stakes field is the smallest for the race since the 1986 Preakness, which also had seven horses.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, considering she nailed the exacta in this race last year.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. And in last year's Preakness Stakes she had the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Blazing Sevens, even though he is trained by two-time Preakness Stakes-winning trainer. Listed at 6-1 on the morning line, Blazing Sevens is coming off a third place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes. After he lost by six lengths in that race, his connections decided to bypass the Kentucky Derby for Preakness 148.

Yu does not like that Blazing Sevens' best performance this year isn't any better than his best two performances last year. "Blazing Sevens was precocious at age two, but I don't think he has made a huge improvement at age three," Yu told SportsLine.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post positions