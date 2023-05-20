There are only seven horses in the 2023 Preakness Stakes field, but there are still several intriguing storylines heading into Saturday's run at Pimlico Race Course. Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds. He is followed by National Treasure (4-1) and Blazing Sevens (6-1) among the top 2023 Preakness Stakes entries. Mage rallied from 12 lengths back to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs two weeks ago. He has displayed his elite closing speed, but a poor start on Saturday could be an issue after he was assigned No. 3 in the 2023 Preakness Stakes post draw. Should you include Mage in your 2023 Preakness Stakes bets?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With several new horses taking their shot at the Kentucky Derby winner, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, considering she nailed the exacta in this race last year.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. And in last year's Preakness Stakes she had the Early Voting-Epicenter exacta.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby.

Top 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely tossing Blazing Sevens, even though he is trained by two-time Preakness Stakes-winning trainer. The Chad Brown-trained horse has just two wins in his six career starts to go along with a pair of third-place finishes. He has posted concerning speed figures during his career, which does not bode well against a 2023 Preakness Stakes field that includes several elite horses.

Mage has proven that he can win this race by setting the pace or using his elite closing speed, with his Kentucky Derby performance being an example of the latter. Blazing Sevens has not showcased the top-level speed needed to win the Preakness 2023, so Yu is looking in other directions with her 2023 Preakness Stakes predictions.

How to make 2023 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who should get a "clean trip" on Saturday. She also is high on a horse who drew the perfect post for his running style.

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post positions

2023 Preakness Stakes odds, horses, post positions