An all-expenses-paid spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint will be on the line when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Norfolk Stakes on Thursday at Ascot Racecourse outside London. The British-bred Elite Status is the 11-8 favorite in the latest 2023 Norfolk Stakes odds. The 2-year-old son of Havana Gray has won both of his career starts. Meanwhile, two American-trained horses – American Rascal (11-2) and No Nay Mets (7-1) – round out the top three choices in the 16-horse Norfolk Stakes field.

Post time is 9:30 a.m. ET. The Norfolk Stakes is the first race on Thursday's seven-race card, which also features the Gold Cup and the Ribblesdale Stakes. With some of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on Thursday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Royal Ascot picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last month, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and Wednesday's Price of Wales's Stakes.

Yu is high on Trueshan, a 22-1 longshot in the Gold Cup, the fourth race on the card (11:20 a.m. ET). A 7-year-old gelding, Trueshan has 12 wins, four seconds and one third in 22 career starts. He is coming off a fourth place finish at Ascot on May 3 in preparation for the Gold Cup.

But Yu likes that Trueshan has had success over his career in marathon races like the Gold Cup. "A multiple Group 1 winner over the 2-plus mile distance, he shouldn't be ignored," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Trueshan prominently in her wagers. See who else to back at SportsLine.

