The 2023 Royal Ascot meeting at Ascot Racecourse outside London features world class horse racing every June, and Tuesday's opening day card features several international superstars. They are led by two-time Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games in the 2023 Queen Anne Stakes. Trained by Charlie Appleby, Modern Games has eight wins in 15 career starts and has earned more than $3.5 million. He and 4-year-old filly Inspiral are battling for favoritism in the latest 2023 Queen Anne Stakes odds, at 2-1. Post time is 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Queen Anne is the first race on Tuesday's seven-race card, which also features the King's Stand Stakes and the St. James's Palace Stakes. With some of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on opening day, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Queen Anne Stakes or Royal Ascot picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last month, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks.

Top 2023 Royal Ascot picks for Tuesday

Yu is high on Highfield Princess, the 5-2 favorite in the King's Stand Stakes, the third race on the card (post time: 10:40 a.m. ET). Bred in France, Highfield Princess has 12 wins, six seconds and five thirds in 32 career starts. She is coming off a second place finish in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes on May 17.

Yu likes that Highfield Princess will cut back from six furlongs to her preferred distance of five. "She's a rocketship, and I think she can take them gate-to-wire," Yu told SportsLine. Highfield Princess is Yu's top pick in the King's Stand Stakes and her key horse in her exacta bets. See who else to back at SportsLine.

