Some of the best turf horses in the world will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Prince of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday at Ascot Racecourse outside London. Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Luxembourg is the 9-4 favorite in the latest Prince of Wales's Stakes odds. He has six wins and one third in nine career starts. Adayar is getting 3-1 odds in the six-horse Prince of Wales's Stakes field.

Post time is 11:20 a.m. ET. The Prince of Wales's Stakes is the fourth race on Wednesday's seven-race card, which also features the Queen Vase Stakes and the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. With some of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Royal Ascot picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last month, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks.

Yu is high on Got To Love A Grey, a 10-1 longshot in the Queen Mary Stakes, the first race on the card (9:30 a.m. ET). Trained by Karl Burke, Got To Love A Grey is a perfect 2-for-2 in her career. She is coming off a Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York.

Yu likes the filly's running style in this 27-horse field. "Forwardly placed in both starts, she showed some gumption in her last and clocked a good time for her five-furlong race," Yu told SportsLine. Got To Love A Grey is Yu's top pick in the Queen Mary Stakes. See who else to back at SportsLine.

Moreover, Yu has best bets on three total races on Wednesday and is high on multiple huge double-digit longshots. One of these longshots was "absolutely scintillating" earlier this year and is Yu's top pick in one of the races on Wednesday.

