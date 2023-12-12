Anyone who missed the final SailGP event of the year last weekend can catch up on all the action this Sunday. Dubai provided a thrilling finish with New Zealand, Canada and Australia all battling down to the wire.

Canada crossed the finish line first on Mina Rashid, but a late penalty wound up giving the win to New Zealand. Still, the Kiwis narrowly eked out a win over the Australians, with just a few meters separating the two teams.

After a frustrating start to the season, New Zealand driver Peter Burling said it was good to see the team overcome some adversity and pull out a win.

"I think today we've really showed what we've got as a team and to get this wing back up and get over everything in Saint-Tropez means we're looking forward for things to come," Burling said, per the official SailGP website.

After taking gold in Dubai, New Zealand is now third in the SailGP standings. The Kiwis trail ROCKWOOL Denmark by just one point, and they are 12 points behind first-place Australia.

How to watch the 2023 Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mina Rashid -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+