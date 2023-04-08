Practical Move can enter the Kentucky Derby as the West Coast's top contender for the first leg of the Triple Crown when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Santa Anita Derby on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A $230,000 purchase last year, Practical Move already has won two of the West Coast's top Derby prep races -- the Los Alamitos Futurity and San Felipe Stakes. With a win on Saturday he would cement himself as one of the top contenders for the Derby on May 6. For Saturday, Practical Move is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Santa Anita Derby odds. National Treasure and Geaux Rocket Ride are tied for second in the odds, at 3-1, in the nine-horse Santa Anita Derby 2023 field.

Post time for the Santa Anita Derby 2023 is 5:30 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Santa Anita Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races.

In February she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner for an $840 score, and two weeks ago she nailed the UAE Derby for $185.

For Saturday, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Santa Anita Derby field, given her horse-by-horse analysis, made her picks and constructed her wagers. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Top Santa Anita Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Mandarin Hero, a horse from Japan. Listed as an 8-1 longshot on the morning line, Mandarin Hero went unbeaten in four starts in 2022, capped by a stakes victory to close out the year.

He returned after a three-month break and finished second in another stakes at nine furlongs, a demanding distance to run off a layoff. "I'm going to use him because I can't ignore the international track record of Japan the last few years," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Mandarin Hero prominently in her 2023 Santa Anita Derby best bets. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Santa Anita Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top choice is a horse who "has done all the right things." She also is high on a double-digit longshot who "has upside." She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Santa Anita Derby? What double-digit longshot who has upside is a must-back? What does Yu think of every horse in the race? And how has she constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Santa Anita Derby, and find out.

2023 Santa Anita Derby odds