The world's richest horse race takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25, when 13 horses square off in the 2023 Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a purse of $20 million, the Saudi Cup has eclipsed the Dubai World Cup as the world's richest horse race. For this year's Cup, the Bob Baffert-trained Taiba is the 15-8 favorite in the latest 2023 Saudi Cup odds. He is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes. Last year's Saudi Cup runner-up, Country Grammer, is second in the odds at 7-2 in the Saudi Cup 2023 field.

Post time is 12:35 p.m. ET. With 13 of the world's most accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu, who is in Saudi Arabia covering the race, has to say before making any 2023 Saudi Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In last year's Breeders' Cup Classic, she hit the Knicks Go-Medina Spirit exacta for $260.80. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and '22 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2023 Saudi Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on the chances of longshot Jun Light Bolt, who is 15-2 in the latest Saudi Cup odds. A 6-year-old from Japan, Jun Light Bolt has seven wins in 25 career starts. But since moving to dirt four starts ago, he has three straight wins.

In his last start he won the Group 1 Champions Cup over 2022 UAE Derby winner Crown Pride. "He really likes the dirt, and his closing kick makes him a contender to take the crown home to Japan," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Jun Light Bolt prominently in her wagers. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

Yu's top choice is a horse who is "dangerous if he's allowed to set the lead alone." She also is high on a double-digit longshot who should "get the outside trip he likes." She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

2023 Saudi Cup odds